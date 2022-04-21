Southampton Women FC beat local rivals Portsmouth to be crowned National League South champions.

Goals from Sophia Pharoah and Lucia Kendall secured the 2-0 win in front of a crowd of over 5,000 at St Mary's Stadium.

They will now face Northern Champions Wolverhampton in a play-off final next month, with the winners gaining promotion to the Championship - the second tier of women's football.

