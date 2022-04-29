The Football News Show: Are Leeds United really in danger of Premier League relegation?
With Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea coming up for Leeds United in the Premier League, are they in danger of being relegated? Graham Smyth, chief football writer at the Yorkshire Evening Post, tells The Football News Show how their difficult run-in could increase the pressure for their final home game, and how Jesse Marsch hasn't been able to fully implement his vision on the Whites squad yet.
