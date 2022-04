Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side gave a "very impressive" performance and were "hungry to score" after beating Wolverhampton 3-0 at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.