Two days after Norwich City's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, Fulham were crowned winners of the Championship by beating Luton Town 7-0. It is the fourth straight season in which the two sides have swapped places in the Premier League. Fulham fan Sammy James and Norwich City supporter Connor Southwell chat to The Football News Show about following a yo-yo club and how to break the cycle.

