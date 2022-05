Defending Women's Premiership champions Glentoran maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 7-1 thrashing of rivals Linfield.

Casey Howe, Makayla Mullholland, Lauren Wade, Jess Foy and Nadene Caldwell scored the goals for the dominant east Belfast side.

Rachel McConnell's second half effort offered scant consolation for the Blues who fell to their first defeat of the campaign.