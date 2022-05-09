Former manager Neil Warnock says Cardiff City must recruit experienced players this summer if they are to challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

Warnock expects manager Steve Morison to put his stamp on the squad over the coming months by bringing in numerous signings.

Warnock, 73, is back in Cardiff ahead of his one-man theatre tour, where he will reflect on a managerial career which spanned five decades.

