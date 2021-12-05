Lauren Hemp scores a beautiful equalising goal for Manchester City in the FA Cup final, getting the ball on the left, she twists, she turns, and twists again before curling sumptuously into the far corner.

FOLLOW LIVE: Women's FA Cup final: Chelsea 1-1 Man City - watch, listen & follow text

Watch the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday 15 May from 13:50 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.