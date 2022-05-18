Wayne Hennessey: World Cup qualification would be 'absolutely amazing', says Wales keeper
Wales and Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sits down with BBC Sport Wales' Molly Stephens and explains why World Cup qualification would be "absolutely amazing" for Wales.
Wales will reach a first World Cup since 1958 if they win their play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine on 5 June.
In an extended interview, Burnley goalkeeper Hennessey also talks competition for places, his friendship with Gareth Bale and receiving his 100th cap from his hero, Neville Southall.
