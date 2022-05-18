Wales and Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sits down with BBC Sport Wales' Molly Stephens and explains why World Cup qualification would be "absolutely amazing" for Wales.

Wales will reach a first World Cup since 1958 if they win their play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine on 5 June.

In an extended interview, Burnley goalkeeper Hennessey also talks competition for places, his friendship with Gareth Bale and receiving his 100th cap from his hero, Neville Southall.

