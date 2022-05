Manchester City captain Steph Houghton says she "has to earn the right" to be in the England squad, after being named in Sarina Wiegman's preliminary squad for the Women's Euros.

Houghton, 34, has not played since January through injury. She was selected as part of a 28-player squad and has until mid-June to prove her fitness in time for the tournament.

