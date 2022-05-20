Rangers and Hearts meet in Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Here's how you can follow the game across BBC Sport...

The coverage starts with The Football Breakfast Show (10:00 BST) and continues with Off the Ball (12:00) on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

The full treatment online begins at 10:00 and will build up to kick off, before offering live text commentary, in-play clips and all the best reaction and analysis.

And the BBC One Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland match coverage starts at 14:00 BST on television, iPlayer, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

There will also be highlights of the match on BBC One Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:20.