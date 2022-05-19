Robert Page: I don't care where Bale goes, jokes Wales manager
Manager Rob Page says he doesn't care where Gareth Bale plays his club football next season as long as he continues to deliver for Wales.
Bale's is set to become a free agent when his Real Madrid contract expires this summer and has been linked with a move to his hometown club Cardiff City.
But speaking to the BBC's Elis James' Feast of Football podcast, Page is only concerned with the forward's international form.
