Burnley boss Mike Jackson says it will "take a long time to get over" the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League, which was confirmed on a dramatic final day as a home loss to Newcastle United condemned them to the Championship.

Watch highlights from all 10 Premier League games on the final day on Match of the Day on Sunday, 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.