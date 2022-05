Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is "delighted" for Callum Wilson who scored twice to secure victory at Burnley and underline his importance to the side after an injury-affected season.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Watch highlights from all 10 Premier League games on the final day on Match of the Day on Sunday, 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.