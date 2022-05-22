Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested that Leicester should have gifted his side a goal after the Foxes' opener was tinged with controversy.

Referee Jon Moss wrongly awarded the ball to Leicester after a stoppage, rather than Southampton, with James Maddison punishing Lyanco's error from Kasper Schmeichel's ensuing long clearance.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Watch highlights from all 10 Premier League games on the final day on Match of the Day on Sunday, 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.