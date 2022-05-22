Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes joining the club mid-season and leading them to a place in the Champions League next season was a tougher test in his managerial career than winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan in 2021.

MATCH REPORT: Norwich 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights from all 10 Premier League games on the final day on Match of the Day on Sunday, 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.