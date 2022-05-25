Scotland v Ukraine - how to follow World Cup play-off semi-final on BBC Scotland
Scotland face Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their rearranged World Cup play-off semi-final and BBC Scotland will keep you right across the action.
Match day begins with live build up on the BBC Sport website and app and continues through the evening with live text commentary. You can also listen to the match on Sportsound and watch highlights later on Wednesday on Sportscene.