Former Wrexham captain and manager Dean Keates believes the current side are capable of winning promotion via the play-offs for the first time in the club's history.

Keates, who was sacked as manager at the end of the 2020-21 season, says he is still disappointed about how his time at the Racecourse ended, but is confident Phil Parkinson and his players can finally restore the club to the Football League after an absence of 14 years.

Wrexham face Grimsby in the National League semi-finals this Saturday at the Racecourse.