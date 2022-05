Cliftonville move five points clear of Glentoran at the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 3-0 win over their title rivals.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan scored a free-kick to open the scoring before sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness extended the Reds' lead.

Captain Jess Foy had a late penalty for Glentoran but her effort was tipped on to the crossbar by Reds keeper Rachel Norney before the rebound was blazed over.