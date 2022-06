Gareth Bale says Wayne Hennessey's man-of-the-match performance in Wales' win over Ukraine was the best he has witnessed from a goalkeeper.

Hennessey made nine saves to deny Ukraine as a 1-0 win saw Wales end a 64-year wait to qualify for the World Cup.

Bale's deflected free-kick proved decisive - but the Wales captain says "legend" Hennessey was the matchwinner.