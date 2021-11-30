Manchester United and England striker Ella Toone explains how being rejected by Manchester City led to her Manchester United breakthrough and how she feels going into the Euros as a new face of the England team.

Coverage of the Women's Euros starts on 6 July across BBC Sport platforms including TV, radio and digital.

