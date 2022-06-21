Head coach Gemma Grainger says she is "dreaming big" and hopes Wales can pack out Cardiff City Stadium for their next women's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in September.

Grainger says it is a "special time" for football in Wales and hopes her side can take inspiration from the men, who booked their place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales' women are aiming to qualify for their first major tournament, and currently sit second in Group I with two group games remaining.