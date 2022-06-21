Former Wales captain Ashley Williams believes the Football Association of Wales should resolve the managerial future of Robert Page before the World Cup.

Page remains in interim charge after Ryan Giggs resigned as Wales boss on Monday as he faces charges of using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, charges Giggs denies.

And Williams is urging the FAW to resolve Page's future quickly and not leave it "up in the air" during the World Cup in Qatar in November.