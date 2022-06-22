Belgium v Northern Ireland: Red Flames 'a great team who like to play football'
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns believes playing Belgium on Thursday in their sole Euro 2022 warm-up match is great preparation for Group A matches with Norway, England and Austria at the finals next month.
Defender Sarah McFadden added she believes both sides are similar in terms of style of play however the Belgians are "more established".
READ MORE: Shiels laments lack of warm-up games as NI prepare for Belgium friendly