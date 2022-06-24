Former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott speaks to a host of female footballers about their experiences of being trolled on social media, as part of BBC Sport's new documentary, Alex Scott: The Future of Women's Football.

In the documentary, Alex meets some of the biggest names in the women's game - from international stars to managers, agents and investors - as she finds out out how far the women's game has come, the challenges it faces and where its potential could take it in the future.

Watch Alex Scott: The Future of Women's Football, streaming now on BBC iPlayer