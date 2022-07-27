Peaches FC is a five-a-side team for women and non-binary players, set up in London in 2021 after founders Jess and Amy realised they didn't have a club to represent them in the local area.

Since then, Peaches has gone from strength to strength, with its members forming strong bonds on and off the pitch - and Jess and Amy say starting the team is the best thing they ever did.

