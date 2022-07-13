Euro 2022 official Cheryl Foster says refereeing at a major tournament is on par with winning 63 caps for Wales.

The ex-Liverpool forward started her refereeing career in 2013 and was promoted to Uefa's elite list in 2020.

Foster took charge of the Netherlands v Sweden game, making her the first Welsh female to referee at a major tournament and the first Welsh official to feature since Clive Thomas at the 1978 World Cup.

