Julie Nelson describes Ashley Hutton as an "incredible person and player for Northern Ireland" after the Linfield player announces her retirement from international duty.

Hutton confirmed her retirement after Northern Ireland's 5-0 defeat by hosts England in their final match at Euro 2022.

"I am getting emotional talking about it as she has been with me the whole way through the journey and has contributed so much to Northern Ireland football," said Nelson, who added that she won't be making any "rash decisions" about her own international future.