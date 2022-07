South Sudan striker William Akio joins Ross County after going viral with an incredible miss in his final outing for Canadian club Valour.

The 23-year-old cleared his own team-mate's would-be goal off the line during the Premier League game against HFX Wanderers. Luckily for Akio, his side won 1-0. And his defensive instincts could come in handy for County, who struggled for clean sheets last season.

Ross County sign forward Akio

Pictures courtesy of One Soccer