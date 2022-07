Swansea City's Harry Darling has his sights set on the Premier League after joining the Championship club from MK Dons this summer.

Darling hopes to have a similar impact to Flynn Downes, who arrived at Swansea from a League One last year and saw his performances earn him a move to the Premier League with West Ham United.

But centre-back Darling says he hopes to play in the top flight in a Swansea shirt.