Captain Matt Grimes believes Swansea City are better prepared for the 2022-23 Championship campaign having gone through a pre-season under Russell Martin.

Grimes says Swansea were "not physically ready" for their first season under Martin because he was only appointed head coach six days before the 2021-22 campaign began.

But the midfielder is confident it will be a different story this time around after six weeks of pre-season work with Martin and his staff.

READ MORE:Martin hopes to 'finish a lot higher' in second Swansea City season