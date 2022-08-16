Everton and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi visits Belfast to show his support for EMSONI (Ethnic Minority Sports Organisation Northern Ireland), which encourages people from ethnic minority groups and communities to participate in sport.

EMSONI founder Adekanmi Abayomi praised Iwobi for his visit, which came less than 24 hours after Everton's Premier League defeat by Aston Villa.

READ MORE: The Everton star on a mission to deliver football for all [link required]