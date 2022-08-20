Ahead of Sunday's Championship game at Bristol City, Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says his side must do better in derby matches.

Last season the Bluebirds lost twice to Welsh rivals Swansea City and were also defeated home and away by Bristol City in the Severnside Derby.

Morison, whose side have two wins and a draw from their four league games so far this campaign, admits there is an understandable "backlash" after losing those games and says Cardiff must turn the tables this campaign.