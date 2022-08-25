Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says club now has 'charisma' to attract biggest names
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tells Football Focus the club now has the "charisma" and standing to attract the biggest players in the world, as proven with the signing of Erling Haaland.
