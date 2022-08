Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink speaks to Chris Kamara and Ben Shepherd about his time at Chelsea, and how it came to an end once Jose Mourinho had joined the club.

The former striker opened up about the move that resulted in him joining Middlesbrough on a free transfer after the Portuguese manager's arrival in 2004.

