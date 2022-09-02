McKenna rescues Northern Ireland against Luxembourg

Rebecca McKenna's late goal helps Northern Ireland to a 2-1 victory and avoid a shock draw away to minnows Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying.

Amy Thompson cancelled out Sarah McFadden's opener with 10 minutes to play however the Luxembourg goalscorer was immediately sent off for her celebration.

Lewes defender McKenna netted the winner with five minutes to play in NI's first match sine Euro 2022.

