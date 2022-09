Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises goalkeeper Allison Becker for making an "insane" save from Neal Maupay during a "super intense" 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton and Liverpool in eventful goalless draw

Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from Saturday 3 September at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.