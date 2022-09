Brentford manager Thomas Frank calls Ivan Toney the "best penalty taker in the world" after the striker scores a hat-trick during their 5-2 win over Leeds United.

MATCH REPORT: Toney hits hat-trick as Brentford beat Leeds

Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from Saturday 3 September at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.