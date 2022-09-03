Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is pleased with number of chances his team were able to create against Fulham in their 2-1 win, and has no worries about the form of last year's golden boot winner Son Heung-min.

The South Korea forward has failed to find the net in the opening six games of the season and had a goal ruled out against Fulham.

