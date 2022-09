Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side played a "good game" but "were not precise in the final third" following their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: Man City miss chance to go top as Villa earn draw

Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from Wednesday 3 September at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.