Brighton boss Graham Potter says Alexis Mac Allister was "incredible" in his side's win over Leicester with the Argentine curling in a "fantastic" 25-yard free-kick for his second goal, having previously seen a spectacular 30-yard strike ruled out for offside.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on Sunday, 4 September on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.