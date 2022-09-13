Linfield beat Derry City 7-0 in the Irish Women's Premiership to keep alive their hopes of achieving a top-half finish as the split approaches.

Ebony Leckey opened the scoring after just three minutes in a quiet first half but the game burst into life straightaway in the second period as Carla Devine scored straight from the restart.

Further goals from Louise McFrederick and then a double from Sienna Leckey made it five, before teenage forward Keri Halliday completed the scoring with two late goals to cap off a dominant Blues win.