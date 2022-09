Everton manager Frank Lampard says a win for his side "has been a long time coming" after they earned their first Premier League victory of the season by beating West Ham 1-0.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 West Ham

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 18 September at 23:05 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.