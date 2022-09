Cardiff City interim manager Mark Hudson acknowledges the talent of 20-year-old forward Rubin Colwill and his importance to the Championship club.

Colwill endured a frustrating start to the season under previous manager Steve Morison, having been blighted by injury problems but impressed for Wales.

Hudson said Colwill "wants to achieve as much as he can" for the Bluebirds, for whom he made his debut in February 2021.