Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Pep Guardiola praises lack of egos
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says a lack of egos is at the core of his side's success after they thrashed Manchester United 6-3.
Available to UK users only.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 2 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.