Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea have had a strong week - Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team have had a "strong week", following up a Champions League win over AC Milan with a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
