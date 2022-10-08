Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea have had a strong week - Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team have had a "strong week", following up a Champions League win over AC Milan with a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

