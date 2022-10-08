Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: We will need to manage Diego Costa's minutes - Steve Davis
Wolves interim manager Steve Davis says the club will need to manage Diego Costa carefully to get the best out of him, after the striker made his first start in a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.
