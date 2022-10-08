Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his players following his side's 4-0 victory over Southampton and says Erling Haaland is an "incredible weapon" for his team.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.