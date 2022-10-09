Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Things went against us - Jurgen Klopp on defeat
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says things went against Liverpool in their 3-2 defeat including conceding a penalty which gave Arsenal the winner at the Emirates.
READ MORE: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 9 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
