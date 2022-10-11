Emmanuel Petit is pleased that Gareth Bale will get the opportunity to play at the World Cup finals and says Wales could provide a "surprise" in Qatar

France's 1998 winner and ex-Arsenal midfielder was in Cardiff with former Wales striker Ian Rush as the iconic World Cup trophy landed in the Welsh capital.

Rush spoke of his disappointment at never reaching a World Cup finals with Wales, but says it is a "great achievement" by the current squad to qualify for Qatar.