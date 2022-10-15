Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil says ' terrible' penalty decision cost Bournemouth win

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Bournemouth's interim manager Gary O'Neil says the "terrible" penalty decision cost them victory in their 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.